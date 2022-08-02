Civil Service honours Henry Quartey, others

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has been honoured by the Civil Service of Ghana for his efforts at ensuring that sanity and discipline prevail in the region.
The honour is in recognition of his exemplary leadership and unwavering contribution to the development of the region and the country as a whole.
It was bestowed on him at the Civil Service Awards, which took place in Accra last Friday on the theme: “Digitalisation in the Civil Service of Ghana: An agenda for improved productivity and service delivery.”
Honours
The awards, which formed part of the 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration, were to celebrate and recognise the strategic importance of employees of the Civil Service to national development.
They were also to honour the dedicated and selfless services of the civil servants to the public and citizens of Ghana.
In all, 40 professionals and 35 sub-professionals were honoured.
Honorary awards were also given to the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery; a former Secretary to the Cabinet, James Bebaako Mensah; a former Secretary to the Cabinet, Ben Eghan; the Dean of the School of Pubic Governance at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang.
Receiving the award, Mr Quartey said he was grateful to the service for recognising his effort, adding that the honour would be a source of motivation for him to break the status quo in the region to ensure that Accra met the standard of a modern-day city.
He appealed to all and sundry to come on board and support his agenda to instill discipline in the region to ensure it became a success.
“It is my fervent hope that at the end of the day, we will have a cleaner Accra, healthier residents, enforcement of law and order, decongested streets with better traffic flow, traders selling at designated places and more disciplined residents. In addition, business, investment and tourism will thrive,” Mr Quartey said.