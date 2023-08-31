Citizens entreated to unite in peace

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Aug - 31 - 2023 , 08:10

Citizens have been entreated to deepen the unity in the country and live in peace with one another for accelerated development.

The Superintendent Minister of the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra, Very Rev. Emmanuel Kwabena Aryee, said in spite of the many ethnic groups in the country, citizens were still united in the forward movement of the nation.

Very Rev. Aryee, who was speaking at a service to climax the Calvary Week Celebration at the Adabraka branch of the church in Accra, said while guarding the country’s peace and stability, it was also important to maintain its cultural heritage for future generations.

“We should not let anything bring division among us, especially in the face of the nation’s prevailing economic challenges because we are one people, and God purposed us to be Ghanaians at this particular time,” he added.

Event

The Calvary Week Celebration, which is celebrated annually by the church, was on the theme: “Worship and culture”.

The week was commemorated with talks on current issues in the country, food competitions, region-based competitions, among other activities by church members.

Participants and members who excelled in the competitions were honoured for their hard work

Neighbourliness

Very Rev. Aryee further reminded Christians that it was important to live in harmony with their neighbours because they were simply travellers on earth and, therefore, it was needless to cause divisions or strife among them and with others.

“While you live in peace with each other you should learn to live righteous lives that pleases God and leads others to him.

“Also, you must dispose of anything that pulls you away from Christ,” he added.

Significance

The Steward of the church, Linda Fynn-Carr, said the church set up the week-long celebration to also portray the countrys’ culture and encourage Christians not to shy away from their culture.

“No matter your religion, we all have our roots and it is a good thing to reconnect, so the church put this together to celebrate the rich Ghanaian culture and heritage,” she said.