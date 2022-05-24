Citizen Check president counsels calm amidst economic challenges

President of Citizen Check, a youth-oriented pressure group, Sariki Mamudu Abdullai has advised the youth in the country to keep their calm amidst the current economic challenges.
Addressing the youth at a townhall meeting in Tema, he urged them to be sober and be mindful that decisions they take now have consequences also for the future and generations unborn.
“We must always seek to leave this earth better than we came to meet it, regardless of our desires. Most of our instincts and reflexes are simply to make sure that we survive.
"Unfortunately, most youth struggle with these very basic amenities. The current economic challenge makes it difficult for people like us to have access to these things but I want to urge you all to remain calm”, he counseled.
Read also: Uneasy calm at Nima, Mamobi: 9 arrested - Chief Imam urges restraint
Forum calls for calm over Speaker’s security
Mamudu Abdullai, also known as Muda or Top Dog, said the youth should not allow politicians to take advantage of them.
“As citizens of a country like Ghana, which is enviable for its low crime rate and peace-loving people, we must be law-abiding citizens to maintain that glory, which will also help us attract and make Ghana the go to place for business and relaxation”, he stated.
Mamudu Abdullai also encouraged the youth to cultivate the habit of helping one another.
"I have personally revived, reshaped the lives of thousands, that is what we should do, only then can we see the development, the progress we talk of, let love lead”, he said.
The four-year-old Citizen Check focuses on social cohesion of Ghanaians, and touts itself as the voice of the people of Ghana.
It also seeks accountability of duty bearers, especially elected officials.
Sariki Mamudu Abdullai is also a philanthropist and CEO of Moon Fitness Centre.