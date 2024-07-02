Featured

Church planting can help galvanise deprived communities - Pastor Mensa Otabil

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 02 - 2024 , 21:27

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has said that the planting of churches in deprived areas can serve as a catalyst for galvanising education and economic activities in these communities, thereby creating employment and helping to reverse rural-urban migration.

He has therefore urged pastors of ICGC and other churches to take up the challenge of building more missionary outposts in unreached areas to advance the cause of the gospel and also contribute to the well being of the communities they operate in.

Pastor Otabil made these remarks at the dedication of a new church auditorium for Shalom City Temple of the church located in Ekumfi Bogyano in the Central Region.

The ceremony saw various leaders of the church as well as traditional leaders of the community in attendance.

“The development of this facility is a significant milestone that can help open up this area, which has enormous potential that largely remains untapped”, Pastor Otabil said.

The newly-constructed facility, which includes a church auditorium, a conference room, children’s meeting rooms and a pastor’s residence, was initiated by ICGC Shalom Temple in Amasaman two years ago to mark their silver jubilee anniversary.

In his welcome remarks, Rev. William Tsinigo, Senior Pastor of ICGC Shalom Temple, said the church chose the location because Pastor Mensa Otabil hails from the area. The project was therefore aimed at thanking God for his life, exemplary leadership and dedication to the work of ministry. He thanked various stakeholders including the chiefs and elders of the community and the church for their contributions to the completion of the project.

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) is an Evangelical, Charismatic Christian Church which was officially inaugurated as a church on the 26th of February 1984, in Accra, Ghana. The church is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a yearlong program of activities.