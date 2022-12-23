Christmas with Lordina Foundation

Seven institutions have received assorted items from the Lordina Foundation, ahead of the Christmas festivities.
The donations, an annual activity by the Foundation and its founder, former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama, included bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, sugar, assorted drinks, biscuits, packs of milo, milk, toiletries and other items.
Beneficiary facilities include the Tamale and Anfaani Children's Homes in Tamale; Bethesda and FrankMay Children's Homes in Techiman; the Osu Children’s Home and Christ Faith Foster Home in Accra, and the purported witches camp in Gambaga.
The donation is in line with the Foundation's core mandate of making meaningful impact in various communities.