Christians urged to spearhead crusade against indiscipline

Christians have been called upon to spearhead the crusade against indiscipline and the rot in society as their contribution towards the national reconstruction programme.
The pastor in-charge of the Quarters Assembly of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International at Akyem Oda, Prophet Bismark Mensah, who made the call, urged them to lead exemplary lives and actively participate in communal activities to raise the quality of life of the people.
He was delivering a retirement service for Deacon Augustine Donkor, who had served the church for 21 solid years.
Blessings and prosperity from God
Preaching on the theme “Reward after good service’’, Prophet Mensah said people who worship God in sincerity, refrain from sins and help the poor, receive blessings and prosperity from their creator at all times.
He noted with concern that even through there were many Christians and churches in Ghana, criminal activities were on the ascendancy.
Prophet Mensah, therefore, enjoined Christians to take realistic religious steps to nip those negative activities in the bud to encourage people sitting on the fence to join the Christendom.
In a citation read for Deacon Donkor by Deacon Adu Asare, he said, ‘’Your unflinching love for God and His work and the zeal with which you went about the Kingdom’s work is far excellent’’.
Service with dexterity
The citation said Deacon Donkor discharged his service with distinction, dexterity, decorum and dedication.
“On this occasion of your retirement from active work, we join you to celebrate the Lord’s faithfulness and wish you God’s continuous grace and mercies in all facets of your life,” the citation added.
Elder Elvis Kwaku Appiah Attafuah, who read Deacon Donkor’s auto-biography, said he was born at Somanya in 1950 and schooled at Koforidua, adding that he completed his elementary education in 1966 with distinction.
He said Deacon Donkor served the Oda Central Assembly and Oda Quarters Assembly for a period of 21 years, during which he held various positions such as the group leader and finance officer, all of which he discharged to the satisfaction of all and sundry.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana