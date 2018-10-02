China remains Ghana’s largest trading partner— Ambassador Shi

China remains Ghana’s largest trading partner and source of foreign investment, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang, has said
He noted that China had always regarded Ghana as a reliable friend and a good partner for mutual development.
Ambassador Shi pointed out that the bilateral economic and trade cooperation had continuously made new breakthroughs.
He emphasised that “Ghana is a gateway country in the development of this continent, adding that China and Ghana shared mutual needs.
The Ambassador said in terms of people to people exchanges, Ghana was another good example.
He announced that presently 6,500 Ghanaian students were studying in China, ranking top among all African countries.
He also noted that China appreciated Ghana’s policies such as the One District One Factory, Free Senior High School and Ghana Beyond Aid.
Mr Shi recalled that early last month, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, was successfully held, marking another gathering of the China-Africa friendly family, and a new milestone of stronger China-Africa unity and cooperation for development.
He announced that the Summit had achieved a host of important outcomes and said the Chinese and African leaders had agreed to jointly build an even stronger China-Africa community, with a shared future that assumed joint responsibility, pursues win-win cooperation, shares happiness by all, enjoys cultural prosperity and ensures common security.
Ambassador Shi referred to the speech made by President Xi Jinping during the Summit, where he pointed out that China valued sincerity, friendship and equality in pursuing cooperation.
“We follow a ‘five-no’ approach in our relations with Africa; no interference in African countries’ pursuit of development paths that fit their national conditions; no interference in African countries internal affairs; imposition of our will on African countries; no attachment of political strings to assistance to Africa; and no seeking of selfish political gains in investment and financing cooperation with Africa”.
The Minister for Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, expressed appreciation to the Government and People of China for the warm reception accorded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his delegation during his state visit to China and his participation in the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit.
He said it was worth mentioning that during the visit, President Xi pledged to, among others, support Ghana's fight against “
Dr Awal said the Chinese President also reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing Chinese assisted projects in the country such as the Jamestown Fishing Harbour, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the construction of 1,000 boreholes.
Additionally, he said President Xi encouraged Chinese businesses to invest in Ghana and participate actively in the government's flagship programmes such as One District One Factory and Planting for Food and Jobs, towards the realisation of President Akufo-Addo's vision of moving Ghana Beyond Aid.
In the spirit of cooperation and friendship, Dr Awal said President Xi underscored China's commitment to participate in the infrastructural development of Ghana, particularly in the development of railways, through the Belt and Road Initiative, which Ghana has signed onto, as well as the initiatives announced at the FOCAC Summit.
The National Day was graced with the presence of Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ministers of state, Members of Parliament (MPs), members of the Diplomatic Corps, international organisations and business executives.