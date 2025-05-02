Featured

Chiefs and people of Essuowin raise funds to establish senior high school

Graphic.com.gh May - 02 - 2025 , 19:41 2 minutes read

The chiefs and people of Essuowin in the Ashanti Region have initiated fundraising for the establishment of a senior high school in the community.

According to the Chief of Essuowin, Nana Akyena Kwagyan V, the rich history of the community's basic and middle schools, which have produced distinguished individuals over the past 80 years was indicative that it was time to have a senior high school in the area.

At a durbar in the town for the commencement of the fundraising exercise, Nana Akyena Kwagyan and the Queen Mother, Nana Akua Akyeaa Agyapomaa welcomed members of the community for their adherence and attendance.

The chief highlighted the need for continued educational growth and spoke about the need establish senior high school in the town.

He donated a seed money of GH¢500,000 and also acknowledged a diaspora donor who had contributed GH¢8,000.

Nana Akyena Kwagyan V extended an invitation to all citizens to support the senior high school project.

Richard Kofi Achina, the Assembly Member for the area, emphasized the necessity and significance of establishing a senior high school in Essuowin.

He reiterated that Nana Akyena Kwagyan V, in collaboration with the steering committee, were committed to turning this vision into reality.

Mr. Achina urged everyone to get involved and contribute generously to the project to ensure a brighter future for the local children.

Prominent figures, including visiting Chiefs, the Member of Parliament, the Assembly Member, the Chief of the Northern Community, and esteemed business executives from Essuowin and its surrounding neighborhoods, donated substantial amounts.

Several individuals also contributed building materials, including cement, blocks, and wood, to support the project.

Nana Akyena Kwagyan V, the Chief of Essuowin, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Steering Committee, particularly Mr. Kwame Owusu Nuako and Mrs. Sophia Awortwi, as well as the entire committee, for their exceptional organisational skills and hard work in making the event a success.