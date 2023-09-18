Chief Imam solidarises with Morocco

Daily Graphic Sep - 18 - 2023 , 11:32

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has expressed solidarity with the people of Morocco following the earthquake in the north African country that has claimed nearly 3,000 lives, with almost as many people injured.

He has consequently appealed to the Ghana government, world leaders and international organisations to show Morocco and affected families love and care “as they struggle to bear the trying moments” to restore normalcy.

He said he was particularly disturbed by the deaths and the destruction of property as a result of the disaster in the cosmopolitan city of Marrakech.

“The earthquake constitutes a tragedy that calls for global solidarity with Morocco,” he said in a statement signed by his personal assistant, Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo.

The statement said the Chief Imam had observed “with concern that some victims are still trapped in collapsed buildings at the disaster scenes” and added that the situation was “an issue of humanity, not that of Morocco”.

He suggested humanitarian assistance in the form of sending search experts, dispatching rescue specialists and donating food items to the people of Morocco to help them to bear the situation.

“He prays for divine mercy for the dead and speedy healing of the injured.

He also directs all Imams in Ghana to dedicate portions of their sermons on Friday to prayers for Morocco,” the statement added.

It said the Chief Imam “takes this opportunity to call on nations to reaffirm their commitment to the global combat against climate crisis.

Climate scientists are warning that if the current trend of ecological destruction continues, the future of humanity will be in jeopardy.

Let us listen to the advice of these experts to save humanity”.