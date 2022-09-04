Change attitude towards sanitation - St Andy CEO urges public

The Chief Executive Officer of St Andy Cleaning Services Limited, Yanyae Donkor Andrews has appealed to citizens to change their attitudes towards sanitation issues and keep their surroundings clean.
While commending the government and stakeholders for their efforts in the sanitation fight, he said citizens also owed it a duty to ensure that they augmented the government's efforts by keeping their surroundings clean and continuously desilting their gutters.
Additionally, he said that will prevent gutters and other drainages from being choked during the rainy season.
Floods
On flooding, the CEO said instead of providing plastic waste bins, voluminous metallic bins should be provided for residents.
Explaining the rationale behind that, he said the plastic waste bins were not heavy enough to withstand the wind during the rains.
He added that most of the plastic bins were carried away during heavy rains hence the metallic ones were good to withstand the wind during the rainy seasons.
St.Andy Cleaning Services
St Andy Cleaning Services Ltd has been in the sanitation sector for the past three years.
They engage in general cleaning services, disinfection, fumigation, disinfection, trapping and baiting of mice, Fumigation and pest control among others.