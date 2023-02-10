Central Region Fire Service inaugurates office for band

The Central Regional office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has inaugurated a building at its headquarters to serve as the Music Department.
The Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Commissioner Fire Officer (ACFO) John Amarli Amartey, in an address at the ceremony said the regional office of the GNFS worked tirelessly in many areas to ensure the facility was finished to serve its renowned band.
ACFO Amartey stressed that the building, which was named after the late Chief Fire Officer, Edwin Ekow Blankson, would give the music department a conducive place to rehearse and to run their affairs without disrupting the activities of their offices.
He indicated that music and the GNFS band had bridged the gap between the public and the service and it was right that they were given a conducive place to operate.
He said the regional GNFS worked to reduce the annual fire incidents from 635 in 2021 to 570 in 2022, representing an eight per cent reduction.
He said there were nine deaths and two injuries as compared to 10 deaths and two injuries in 2021.
Cordiality
He acknowledged that the service in the region was enjoying a very cordial relationship with the chiefs and people, adding that they were grateful to have received various forms of support to facilitate their activities.
He said it would also help create more office space for the growing number of personnel in the region for the smooth running of the command.
He appealed to the Chief Fire Officer to provide incentives for regimental band personnel who had contributed so much to the lifting of the image of the service in the region.
In an address read on his behalf, the Chief Fire Officer, CFO Julius Kuunuor, commended the firemen for their efforts in rescue firefighting and fire prevention.
“Your efforts contributed greatly in saving lives that would otherwise have been lost and lower fire outbreak figures recorded in the year 2022 as compared to that of 2021,” he said.
He added that management was aware of the challenges they were faced with as they strived to discharge their responsibilities, noting that the sacrifices they put into ensuring that the service was seen in a positive light were well acknowledged.
Central Regional Minister
The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, for her part, commended them for their commitment and dedication to work, saying they availed themselves and worked with distinction when the region hosted the National Farmers Day, the National Independence Day 2022, The Expo 2022 and National Arts and Culture festival.
She further commended the management for the establishment of the music department, which would go a long way to polish the skills of the personnel of the Fire Angels band.