Centenary anniversary of the return of Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I from Seychelles launched in Kumasi

Serwah Nkyira Opoku Nov - 19 - 2024 , 15:24

The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs has launched a a three day activity to celebrate the 100 years of the return of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I from exile in the Seychelles Island.

The three-day activity will begin on Friday, November 22, 2024 with a symposium.

The symposium will be on the 2015 visit by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to Seychelles and a lecture on the life of Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh I in Seychelles and his return.

A mini durbar will be held in honour of the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan who is also the special guest of honour for the celebration on Saturday, November 23 and a thanksgiving service at the St Cyprians Anglican Church to climax the occasion on Sunday, November 24.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 100 years anniversary, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Juabenhene at a press conference during a meeting of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs at Manhyia highlighted the activities and said it will be interspersed with a series of cultural display to portray the unique and beautiful Asanteman culture.

He said President Wavel Ramkalawan from Seychelles, who is an Anglican Priest, will lead the thanksgiving celebration, and dinner will be held in his honour before his departure on Monday November 25, 2024.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended the committee members for a job well executed.