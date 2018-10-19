Cedar Mountain Chapel organises health screening

The Cedar Mountain Chapel Assemblies of God Church at East Legon has organised a free health screening exercise for squatters around East Legon, Okponglo and surrounding communities
.
He said it also formed part of the church’s five-year strategic plan which focuses on members moving out to preach the gospel.
According to him, the Church had declared 2018 a ‘Year of Kindness’, hence the health screening and other community support activities.
He mentioned that the women of the Church, on Mothers’ Day, distributed food items to about 550 squatters in East Legon and its surrounding communities, whiles the men distributed 300 mosquito nets and blankets to families on Fathers’ Day.
He said the Church, apart from preaching the gospel, is also mandated to see to the physical well-being of its members and the community at large.
A pharmacist with the church, Nana Ama Mireku-Gyimah
She urged the public to be cautious with medication intake explaining that every drug was a potential poison and the manner in which one takes it would determine its efficacy.
Madam Mireku-Gyimah added that the best way to take care of one’s self is to eat well, exercise well, rest well and do the will of God.
The exercise which was targeted to cover some 2000 squatters provided general health screening on glucose levels and illnesses such as malaria,
Participants received free medication, including antacids for stomach pain, antibiotics for infections, analgesics for pain, multivitamins and blood tonics for