Cedar Mountain Chapel organises health screening

BY: Nii Martey M. Botchway
Some participants undergoing the screening process.
The Cedar Mountain Chapel Assemblies of God Church at East Legon has organised a free health screening exercise for squatters around East Legon, Okponglo and surrounding communities.

In an interview with Graphic Online, the Lead Pastor of the Church, Rev Dr Stephen Wengam said the exercise which formed part of activities marking the church’s eighth-anniversary celebration.

He said it also formed part of the church’s five-year strategic plan which focuses on members moving out to preach the gospel.

According to him, the Church had declared 2018 a ‘Year of Kindness’, hence the health screening and other community support activities.

He mentioned that the women of the Church, on Mothers’ Day, distributed food items to about 550 squatters in East Legon and its surrounding communities, whiles the men distributed 300 mosquito nets and blankets to families on Fathers’ Day.


He said the Church, apart from preaching the gospel, is also mandated to see to the physical well-being of its members and the community at large.

A pharmacist with the church, Nana Ama Mireku-Gyimah indictated that respiratory tract infections suspected to be caused by the climate and gastro conditions, skin infections and high blood pressure topped the list of the patients they had attended to.

She urged the public to be cautious with medication intake explaining that every drug was a potential poison and the manner in which one takes it would determine its efficacy.

Madam Mireku-Gyimah added that the best way to take care of one’s self is to eat well, exercise well, rest well and do the will of God.

The exercise which was targeted to cover some 2000 squatters provided general health screening on glucose levels and illnesses such as malaria, gastro enteritis, skin infections, and malnutrition for the people as well as an eye screening services.

Participants received free medication, including antacids for stomach pain, antibiotics for infections, analgesics for pain, multivitamins and blood tonics for anemia, while those with eye defects were provided with spectacles.