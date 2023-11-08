Cecilia Dapaah theft case: A-G changes charges against accused persons and arraigns them before High Court

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 08 - 2023 , 13:49

State prosecutors have withdrawn the charges against the seven accused persons in the case in which monies and items worth millions of cedis were allegedly stolen from the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

The seven — Patience Botwe, Sarah Agyei, Benjamin Sowah, Malik Dauda, Christiana Achab, Job Pomary, and Yahaya Sumaila — were set free by the Circuit Court where they were facing various charges of conspiracy, stealing, dishonestly receiving, and money laundering.

That was after the prosecution led by an Assistant State Attorney, Akosua Agyapomaa Agyemang, withdrew all the charges against them in line with section 59 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1960 (Act 30).

Re-arrest and fresh charges

However, the seven have been slapped with same charges at the High Court in Accra.

The accused persons, who were set free by the Circuit Court presided over by Afia Owusuaa Appiah, were immediately re-arrested by police officers.