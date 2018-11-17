CBOD sponsors surgery of partially blind boy

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has provided GH¢3,700 support for a nine-year-old boy to undergo eye surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
The surgery, accommodation, food, laboratory tests and other incidentals would cost GH¢3,500 while GH¢200 was to transport Evans Tetteh Sakplavi, a class two pupil, who was early on this year diagnosed with bilateral cataract, an illness which causes visual impairment.
Mr Richard Kissi, the Chief Accountant of CBOD presented the GH¢3,700 cash to the boy’s mother, Ms Rosina Buer at the premises of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.
Mr Kissi said the CBOD was moved by a Graphic Online publication asking for support for Master Sakplavi and decided to assist.
He expressed hope that the surgery would be successful.
An emotional Ms Buer expressed gratitude to CBOD for coming to her son’s aid at a time she thought all hope was lost. She was also grateful to Graphic Online for seeking public support for her son.
