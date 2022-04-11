Cattle take over Accra Central Business District

Efforts to make the national capital, Accra, the cleanest city in Africa are being thwarted by the invasion of some principal streets and areas by cattle.
A week-long observation by the Daily Graphic has revealed the invasion by herds of cattle of the central business district.
It is particularly common on the Graphic Road, precisely the Toyota/Beyeeman traffic intersection, near the Graphic Road BRT flyover, and the Agbogbloshie stretch.
On April 10, 2022, our ace cameraman, Ebow Hanson, captured some of the stray animals roaming.
The most worrying aspect was that there were no herdsmen herding the cattle.
If such situations continue without effective checks and control, then clearly the country will miss the target of making the city the cleanest in Africa.
We are, therefore, calling on duty bearers, especially officials of the Klottey Korle Municipal Assembly, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the
Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly and the police, to strictly enforce the city’s by-laws to rid the city of miscreants that cause such an eyesore.
It is time to ensure that the lawlessness in various cities were halted.