Catholic church group launches campaign to help reduce impact of Covid-19

A project aimed at helping to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana has been launched by the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious in Ghana.
The conference is an association of all the religious societies working in the Catholic Church in Ghana.
Dubbed “Religious in Ghana Strengthening Covid-19 Response”, the project objective is to help reduce the impact Covid-19 in Ghana.
The project is funded by the Hilton Foundation and it is a response to fears expressed the around the safety, side effect and usefulness of vaccines following misinformation, lack of trust in government or the scientific establishment or sheer ignorance.
For the next eight months, the group will ensure that vaccines reach and is accepted by everyone, especially those on the margins of society.
It would also ensure that there is an equitable and effective Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Ghana.
Speaking at the launch of the project in Kumasi, the President of the group Mercy Boateng, said the project would partner with both private and public organisations.
CHAG
For his part, the Executive Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana, (CHAG), Dr. Peter K. Yeboah noted that religious men and women in Ghana played and continue to play a significant frontline role at case management centres across the country.