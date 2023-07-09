Carpenter jailed for four years for biting off driver’s right ear

GNA Jul - 09 - 2023 , 13:21

A 42-year-old carpenter has been sentenced to four years in prison by the Adentan Circuit Court for biting off the right ear of a commercial driver during a dispute in Addoteiman, Accra.

Maxwell Senyo, who was charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty with an explanation.

After listening to his reasoning, Judge Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Senyo based on his plea.

According to Inspector Eric Ransford Abban, the prosecutor in the case, the victim, Anku Stephen, resides in Addoteiman, while the accused also lived in the same area.

On May 7, 2023, at approximately 8:00 PM, Stephen and his girlfriend were sitting under a tree near Senyo's wooden structure.

While they were there, Senyo approached them and questioned whether they were looking for him. Stephen replied in the negative. Senyo then threatened to report Stephen as a thief to his father unless they left the area immediately.

This led to a confrontation between Senyo and Stephen. During the altercation, Senyo grabbed a branch from the tree and struck Stephen. Both men fell to the ground in the ensuing scuffle, and Senyo sustained injuries to his cheeks. In a disturbing turn of events, Senyo forcibly held Stephen's head and bit off his right ear.

Police investigations later revealed that Senyo had bitten off the complainant's ear simply because he was sitting close to Senyo's wooden structure. Senyo admitted to the offense during police interrogation.

The court, presided over by Judge Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah, handed down a four-year prison sentence to Senyo for his violent act, causing severe harm to the victim.