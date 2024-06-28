Next article: Tailor convicted for stealing from church offertory box

Featured

Canada commits to strengthening partnership with Ghana

Jemima Okang Addae Jun - 28 - 2024 , 15:08

The new Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Martine Moreau has reiterated Canada's commitment to strengthen partnership with Ghana.

Advertisement

She said Canada was refocusing its engagements with African countries and institutions to further strengthen partnerships at the global, regional, and national levels.

She said this when she met with the Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, on Wednesday [June 26, 2024].

Mrs Moreau noted that the meeting was to identify areas of mutual interest and to promote win-win partnerships.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong welcomed the decision to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, health, education and skills development, agriculture, peace and security, and climate change, among other areas.

He also encouraged the Canadian business community to collaborate with their Ghanaian counterparts for the mutual benefit of both countries.