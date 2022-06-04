Callous father nabbed for money ritual

The police have arrested a businessman, who allegedly attempted to use his daughter for rituals to get rich, in Accra.
The suspect, Evans Oppong, 42, allegedly contacted a native priest/herbalist at Oyibi Kom to assist him to sacrifice his 11-year-old child for the ritual for money.
In a statement, the police disclosed that the suspect, a resident of Fise, near Amasaman, was arrested last Thursday when they got a hint of what the suspect wanted to do.
Oppong, the police said, was in custody assisting with the investigation.
The police said the victim was currently in the safe custody of the law enforcement agency while efforts were being made to reunite her with her mother and the rest of the family.
Content of video In a two-minute video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, Oppong is seen with a piece of white cloth tied around his waist in preparation for the said sacrifice, while being ordered by the herbalist, who has identified himself as Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr, to sit down.
The said herbalist, speaking in Twi, is heard informing the police who had arrived at the scene about the intentions of the man.
Nana Adu-Boafo, who runs the NABJ Mediation Centre at Oyibi, said Oppong had returned from abroad and had told him (herbalist) that he had 12 children and wanted two of them to be used for the money rituals as he was going through financial hardships.
The herbalist, who said he abhorred evil deeds, said he wanted to prove to the world that they did not “kill human beings” for rituals as portrayed in some African movies.
“This man is a bad man. We can’t live with him in the society,” Nana Adu-Boafo said.
He led the police to the child Oppong had brought for the sacrifice.
The 11-year-old victim was seen sitting calmly in a sofa in the herbalist’s sitting room, as she was informed about the reason why she was brought to the herbal centre.
The police commended the herbalist for the role he played in saving the life of the child.
“The suspect’s arrest followed information provided by a patriotic citizen to the police and we are grateful to him for his selfless service which has saved the life of the child involved,” the statement indicated.
Monetary promise
On his Facebook wall, Nana Adu-Boafo disclosed that Oppong had picked his daughter from school after telling her he was taking her for shopping.
The herbalist further indicated that Oppong promised to give him GH¢10,000 and other goodies after successfully performing the rituals.