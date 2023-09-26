Buipe floods displace 1,000 residents

Mohammed Fugu Sep - 26 - 2023 , 10:02

A week-long downpour, coupled with water from the Black Volta have led to floods, resulting in the displacement of more than 1,000 residents of Buipe in the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region.

About 300 structures, including houses and schools, have also been submerged by the floodwaters.

Although no casualty has been recorded, the disaster has left the victims stranded, with many seeking shelter in uncompleted structures and with relatives.

Confirmation

Confirming the incident to the Daily Graphic, the Central Gonja District Director of the National Disaster Manager Organisation (NADMO), Nbonwura Mustapha, said personnel of the organisation were currently on the ground assessing the extent of damage caused by the floods while rescuing persons who might have been trapped in the floodwaters.

“At the moment, houses and three grinding mills have been submerged while shops and other businesses have been closed down due to the flood.

So, the economic impact is very huge on the people,” he noted.

He indicated that NADMO was collaborating with the relevant authorities to provide temporary structures for the affected persons.

Mr Mustapha, however, expressed fear of a possible outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera and urged all relevant institutions to swiftly move in to put in place the necessary measures to prevent any such outbreak.

Relief items

Yesterday, the District Chief Executive for Central Gonja, Iddrisu Salia Kamara, toured the affected areas to assess the extent of the destruction and what emergency support could be offered to the victims.

He indicated that the assembly was engaging people living along the Black Volta and other flood-prone areas for possible relocation as part of measures to find a lasting solution to the recurring floods in the area.

Mr Kamara also expressed the assembly’s commitment to supporting the victims with some relief items.

Recall

In October 2022, several people were displaced at Buipe after the Black Volta River had overflown its banks, causing floods in the town.

The flood cut off some areas, including Buipe Zongo and Ali Complex from other parts of the town, forcing residents to pay for canoes to transport them to and from the flooded areas.

It also took over the Buipe Bridge and livestock market area, halting most economic activities and led to the temporary closure of some schools.