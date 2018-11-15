Budget 2019: Govt to spend GH¢73.4bn in 2019

The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, has requested Parliament’s approval for the government to spend a total of GH¢73.4 billion in 2019.
The total expenditure estimate, which is inclusive of clearance of arrears is equivalent to 21.3 per cent of total economic output, measured by gross domestic product (GDP).
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The 2019 estimate is also 27 per cent higher than 2018 projected.
Giving a breakdown, the minister said some GH¢19.4 billion, representing about 26.5 per cent of total expenditure, will be expended on wages and salaries
He said the wage bill is anticipated to reduce to 5.6 per cent of GDP from the 5.9 per cent projected outturn for 2018.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Goods and Services will also consume some GH¢6.3 billion while some GH¢18.6 billion will be spent on interest payments of public debt.