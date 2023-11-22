British High Commission Accra commemorates 75th birthday of King Charles III

The British High Commission in Accra is commemorating the 75th birthday of His Royal Majesty King Charles III with a climate sustainability-themed party on Wednesday.

It is the King’s official birthday; the first since he took the throne in May this year.

• UK to celebrate Ghana’s show of leadership to tackle climate change as a global crisis.

• The UK-Ghana enduring partnership to be highlighted in a climate exhibition of practical sustainability solutions.



The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson and husband, Nick Thompson will on Wednesday November 22, 2023 host over 800 guests in honour of the 75th birthday of His Royal Highness King Charles III, at their residence in Cantonment.

Invited guests include Ghana's Minister for National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah, Government officials, Political party leaders, Chiefs, members of diplomatic missions, British-Ghanaian diaspora, colleagues and friends.

The celebration will highlight His Majesty The King’s commitment and advocacy on biodiversity and the environment.

It is also intended to showcase the strong UK-Ghana partnership and interventions made to tackle some of the pressing issues of climate change. There will also be an exhibition to highlight innovative solutions by companies to address the climate sustainability gaps. This partnership rooted in our shared values and a common vision for a sustainable future, reaffirms the dedication of both nations to tackle the global crisis together.

Speaking ahead of the event, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Harriet Thompson said:

“It is such an honour to celebrate the King’s official birthday, his first since he took the throne and the first King’s Birthday Party in seventy years.

“His Majesty the King is well known for his lifelong commitment to addressing climate change. Ghana, like many other countries, has been affected by climate change, characterised by unpredictable weather patterns, rising sea levels, and temperatures, including recent dam spillage that has displaced over 40,000 people in the Volta region; to which the UK has committed an initial amount of £250,000 to support.

“But Ghana is demonstrating leadership in the climate space through its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) initiated as part of The Paris Agreement at COP21. The recent commitment to establish the Vulnerable twenty (V20) secretariat in Ghana, launch of the Ghana Energy Transition and Investment Plan, protection of marine life, forest conservation, and climate smart agriculture practices including in the cocoa sector are testament to Ghana’s commitment.

“To GREAT Campaign proudly supporting us, our gold sponsors, Aqua Africa and Stanbic Bank and all other sponsors, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support. Your commitment fuels our success, and we are honoured to have you as dedicated partners in our journey.



The UK is committed to a brighter, cleaner, greener planet and will continue to collaborate with Ghana in its journey towards sustainability, including supporting Ghana to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).