Breaking News: 14 burnt to death in head-on collision

Fourteen passengers aboard a Ford mini bus have been burnt to death after it collided head-on with a heavy-duty truck carrying construction boulders.
Officials of the Western Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Unit who confirmed the death toll say the accident occurred at a spot between Beposo and Asemassa in the Shama district of the Western region.
Eyewitnesses claim all the 14, including a Chinese national were on the Ford bus.
Early videos and photos from the accident scene show charred bodies stuck in the burnt out bus, with thick smoke still billowing out of the vehicles.
Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service have since managed to douse the fires.
This is a developing story and we will be updating readers.