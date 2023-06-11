Bortianor: Police kill five suspected criminals

The Police has confirmed the killing of suspects during a shootout at Bortianor in Greater Accra.

The Police in a statement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, said the five were suspected landguards, who engaged the police in a shootout when the police visited the area.

"On June 8th, 2023, the police conducted an operation targeting criminal elements involved in robbery and land guard activities.

These individuals had been terrorizing residents and landowners in Bortianor and nearby communities," the police statement explained.

Upon detecting the approaching police team, the suspects opened fire from their hideout, prompting the police to retaliate.

As a result, five of the suspects were injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital, while the remaining suspects fled the scene and are still at large, the police added.

According to the police, various weapons, including guns and ammunition, were seized as exhibits from the suspects.

"Exhibits retrieved from the crime scene include one (1) AK47 assault rifle, ten (10) rounds of AK47 ammunition, one (1) pump-action gun with nine (9) rounds of BB cartridges, two (2) pistols with ten (10) rounds of 9mm ammunition, one (1) unregistered Toyota Tacoma pickup, four (4) motorbikes, three (3) of which are unregistered, a knife, and a pepper spray," the police reported.

The police said they were actively pursuing the remaining suspects, including those who sustained injuries during the shootout.

They appealed to the public, particularly residents of the Bortianor community, to promptly report individuals with gunshot wounds who may seek medical treatment, as such information would assist the police in taking immediate action.