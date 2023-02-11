Bolgatanga East Assembly inaugurates 3 projects

The Bolgatanga East District Assembly in the Upper East Region has handed over three projects worth GH¢1.2 million to two communities.
The projects are a health centre with a mechanised borehole constructed at a cost of GH¢418,024.00 with funding from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and an early childhood development centre at a cost of GH¢287,000 for Zuarungu-Moshie funded by the Northern Development Authority (NDA).
The other project is a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities also funded by the NDA, together with furniture at a cost of GH¢450,000 for the Dubila community basic school.
Highly elated
Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the end of separate handover ceremonies, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bolgatanga East, David Akolgo Amoah, said he was highly elated that the projects which were dear to his heart had been completed and handed over for use.
He stated that the projects would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery and education in the beneficiary communities, adding, “I admit that the schoolchildren obviously needed and deserved a better place to study to realise their aspirations.”
He noted that it was unacceptable for schoolchildren to be allowed to study in unfriendly academic environments, noting, “the government at all times will ensure that the right academic environment is provided to enhance teaching and learning.
“These school buildings can be compared to others in big cities and towns in the country, as they would offer a conducive learning environment for the beneficiary school pupils to study to become useful to the society in future.”
Other projects
While commending the contractor and the NDA for a good work done, he appealed to the NDA to as a matter of urgency, take steps towards the completion of two other school projects it was funding so they served their intended purposes.
“I wish to appeal to the NDA to see to the completion of a kindergarten classroom block at Dulungu and a junior high school block at Kantia, which are currently at various stages of completion,” he said.
“As an assembly, we will ensure that all stalled classroom block projects are completed towards the provision of dignified education to the school pupils for the ultimate benefit of the country,” the DCE said.
He noted that the health facility would enable health workers to provide quality healthcare services to residents within the centre’s operational areas, stressing, “this centre will deal timeously with medical conditions of the people, in a bid to improve their health needs.”
Other speakers
The District Director of Health Services, Alhassan Lawal, said the old building was not conducive for the provision of health care to the residents and indicated that his outfit would explore the possibility of having a laboratory service and consulting room in the facility.
He said “with this new facility, staff will not have any excuse not to stay in the community to render services to the people,” stressing “I want to assure the management of the district assembly that the facility will be put to good use to provide quality services to the people in the community and its environs.”
A deputy director in charge of planning at the district directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Thomas Adiyuure Azuliya, expressed gratitude to the NDA and the district for facilitating the construction of the classroom blocks.
He gave an assurance that the GES would ensure judicious use of the projects and appealed to the NDA to pursue the contractor executing the Kantia JHS classroom block to complete the facility, since the school pupils were currently studying under a tree.
A community elder in Zuarungu-Moshie, Adobire Azure, in a remark, lauded the government for the projects and pledged the community’s support towards the maintenance of the projects.
