Bole: Two suspected armed robbers shot dead; one in hospital

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead by the police at Bole in the Savanna Region.
A third suspect, who the police believes is the leader of the gang has been hospitalised following what the police says was a shootout between them and the suspects during a police operation in the Bole area.
The police has given the names of the deceased as Iddrisu and Dramani Iddi.
The injured person, Ali Igudu, described as a notorious gang leader, sustained gunshot wounds and is currently responding to treatment under a Police guard in an unnamed health facility.
A police statement, signed and issued by the acting Director General of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Kwesi Ofori explained that multiple weapons and ammunition were found at the scene.
It said a combined team of highly trained operations and intelligence team broke into a criminal cell in the Bono East and Savannah Regions after weeks of painstaking investigations and covert operations.
After arriving on the scene, the gang of robbers who were allegedly planning another robbery attack opened fire on the police.
The exchange of fire that ensued between the security agency and the robbers resulted in the death of two robbers, Iddrisu and Dramani Iddi.
During the exchange of gun shots, the gang leader, Ali Igudu, sustained gunshot wounds.
Igudu is allegedly the brain behind the murder of one Alhaji Ousman Amadu and Fuseini Galagala among others, the police said.
According to the police, its intelligence reveals that the gang is largely responsible for the series of robberies, kidnappings and murder cases in the two regions especially in the areas of Bole, Sawla, Banda-Nkwanta, Prang, Yeji, Kintampo, New Longoro and Techiman.
The statement commended the special operations and intelligence teams, and the Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Peter Baba Atianak and the Bono East Regional Police Commander, DCOP, Mr Moses Asabagna Atibillah for the success of the tactical operation.
It also expressed appreciation to residents of Bole, Sawla, Banda-Nkwanta, Prang, Yeji, Kintampo, New Longoro and Techiman for their support in combatting crime.