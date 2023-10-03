BoG targeted and closed 426 microfinance companies linked to NDC members - Ato Forson

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 03 - 2023 , 16:29

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says the Bank of Ghana (BoG) undertook a targeted mission of collapsing microfinance companies that are suspected to be owned by individuals linked to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said currently, the BoG under the leadership of Dr Ernest Addisson as Governor, has collapsed 426 microfinance companies, stressing that many of the managers of such microfinance companies have become taxi drivers.

Read also:

Dr Ato Forson, who was addressing protesters at the #OccupyBoGprotest in Accra on Tuesday, [October 3, 2023], also alleged that the BoG has so far printed GH¢770 trillion in two years for the Akufo-Addo-led government.

For him, the demonstration was not organised in the selfish interest of the opposition party but for the interest of the suffering Ghanaian.

"We are doing it for the people of Ghana; we are not doing it for any individual," the Minority Leader indicated, adding that the opposition parties will hold the government accountable.