Bishop Tackie-Yarboi donates to Osu Salem Presby JHS

The Presiding Bishop of the Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), Bishop Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi, has donated items to the Osu Salem Presbyterian Boys Junior High School his alma
matter .
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The items included exercise books, jersey kits, pens, footballs, plastic chairs and a computer.
Presenting the items to the school, where he completed in 1973, he reminisced about his time at the school, describing it as a place where the seeds of Christianity were sowed in him.
“It gives me great pride to come back to this school that natured me and showed me the way,” he said.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He urged the students to take inspiration from the lives of all the great men who attended the school, adding “there is a great future for you because you are walking in the steps of great men.”
Bishop Yarboi advised the student to focus on their studies and build a strong relationship with God.
“Don’t join the wrong company because that can jeopardize your future,” he said.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Appreciation
In his response, the Headmaster of the school, Nana Kweku Acquah Koomson, thanked Bishop Yarboi and the VBCI for the donation.
“The items have come at the right time and it will be put to good use for academic and sporting activities,” he said.
He pleaded with other old students to support the school especially as it makes preparations to celebrate its 170th anniversary next year.
Osu Salem School
The Salem School was founded by the Basel Mission on November 27, 1843.
It was the first Middle School to be founded in the country.