Bethesda Parish EP Church donates to students

The Bethesda Parish of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana at South La has donated food and other items to students from the church studying at the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra
.
The items worth more than Ghc 3,000 were bags of rice, cooking oil, can tomatoes, toiletries, among other items.
Presenting the items, the Parish Pastor, Reverend Samuel Nyonyoh, said the church decided to make the welfare of the about EP church trainee pastors a priority
“We decided that we must support our future pastors who are being trained. We want to support them in their ministerial formation,’’ he said.
Commenting on the 50th anniversary, he said it was the blessings and mercies of God that had sustained the church over the period, “we thank the Lord for guiding us’’
In his response, the Chairman of the EP Ministerial Student Union, Mr Frank Ampeh, lauded the church for the donation and said it would encourage the trainees to give their best.
