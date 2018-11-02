Begoro chief urges people to collaborate with traditional authority

The Chief of Begoro in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Awuah Kotoko II, has called on the people to collaborate with the traditional authority for the development of the area.
“There cannot be development without peace and we are emphasising peace and development because they are the pivot upon which we can grow suitably to the promised land”, he stated
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Daasebre Kotoko II made the call at this year’s Ahwie festival at Akyem Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District in the Eastern Region at the weekend.
It was the 33rd time in several years that Ahwie festival was being celebrated to worship the titular gods and goddesses in the area and to sanctify the stools, their occupants and above all, purify the people.
The festival was on the theme; Thirty-three years of exemplary leadership of Daasebre Awuah Kotoko II: Revamping Fanteakwa - the role of the citizenry ”.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The grand durbar started with a procession of the chiefs and people through the principal streets of Akyem Begoro before converging on the durbar ground.
United front
The Begoro chief observed that if the people were able to work together they would be able to get support from the government and other stakeholders to develop the area.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
“Conflicts will break our communities, hence I will urge us all to love one another, come together as one people with a common destiny to help build Begoro. I will again use this opportunity to urge our youth to refrain from acts that will bring disgrace to their parents and Akyem Begoro as a whole".
Appeal
Daasebre Kotoko II appealed to the government to help improve on the road network in the area, specifically from Osiem to Begoro, in order to help farmers transport their produce to the market .
He underscored the importance of education, saying “knowledge is power, hence the need to get knowledge to help build Akyem Begoro”.
He called on the citizens of the traditional area to encourage children to go to school to carry the mantle when their elders were gone.
Regional Minister
The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, urged Daasebre Kotoko II to use his experience and knowledge to bring development to the area.
He said education remained a vital tool and key to help unlock the door of poverty, and therefore urged parents to immediately send their children to school for them to take advantage of the government’s free senior high school education.
According to him, the government was in the process of establishing a cassava factory under the One-District One-Factory programme to help create employment opportunities for the youth of Begoro.
The Member of Parliament for the Fanteakwa North Constituency, Mr Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah, said the government had constructed a number of boreholes for the various communities with the aim of providing potable water for the people.
According to him the Fanteakwa area had seen a lot of development under the current government ,and therefore, called on the chiefs and people of Begoro to support government policies and programmes to further develop the area.
The District Chief Executive(DCE) for Fanteakwa North, Mr Charles Oware Tweneboah, commended the chiefs and people in the area for their continuous support to the assembly .