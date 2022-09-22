Bediako Memorial Institute celebrates 20th anniversary

The Managing Director of Bediako Memorial Institute, Kwadwo Asare-Bediako, has called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to make available resources to reform teaching and learning in public basic schools.
Speaking at the 20th anniversary celebration of the institute last Saturday, he said the GES must also focus on its supervisory role to enhance teaching and learning in the schools.
Curriculum Assessment
“With the National Council for Curriculum Assessment ready to introduce new educational reforms, there is no need to reserve 30 per cent admission quota for public basic school candidates into category A senior high schools but rather the Ministry of Education and the GES should channel their energies and resources into improving the quality of teaching and learning in public basic schools,” he said.
Mr Asare-Bediako, who recounted the story of the institute, said it started from humble beginnings in 2002 when it opened its doors to admit less than 50 children, from nursery 1 to primary 6 to begin the journey to achieving excellence in basic education.
“Today, 20 years down the lane, we have 1,070 pupils with 110 teaching and non-teaching staff, with 3 streams from KG1 to JHS 3. Several factors have contributed to the growth of our school, but two key factors stand out. These are our compelling vision and our enduring values”, Mr Asare-Bediako informed the gathering.
The school is driven by its clear and compelling vision to become a world class school, providing teaching and learning environments of the highest quality.
The special guest of honour for the celebration, Director of Education, Awutu Senya East Municipal, Faustina Alimatu Braimah, in her address, recognised the contribution of Bediako Memorial Institute (BMI) to education in the area.
BMI
She noted that BMI admitted over two per cent of the school-age children in the municipality for the past 20 years.
She congratulated the school on its excellent academic achievement and said the rapid growth and its attendant challenges and nuances in the municipality, called for the need for a balanced education which allowed for participation of private entities.
“The rapid growth with its attendant challenges and nuances in our beloved municipality make the call for a balanced education even more urgent. The participation of private entities has gone beyond desirable to a level of necessity and urgency”, the Awutu Senya East Director of Education stated.
BMI Choreography Group, BMI Taekwondo Squad, BMI Cultural troupe, BMI Dance Band, BMI School choir as well as BMI pupils’ Cadet, displayed top notch performances to the admiration of parents, old students, pupils and the invited guests at the 20th Anniversary celebration held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 on the school’s premises at Kasoa.
Deserving pupils
Prizes were presented to deserving pupils and students who had academically distinguished themselves, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff who have provided dedicated service to the school. The Pre-Tech students, Home Economics students, Visual Arts students and Science students also displayed craftsmanship of amazing artefacts, food, dresses and household items that blew the minds of invited guests.