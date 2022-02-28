BECE: 2021 results out

Provisional results of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been released by the West African Examinations Council.
Below is a copy of the statement
RELEASE OF PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE BASIC EDUCATION CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (BECE} FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2021
The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform its numerous publics that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2021 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School Candidates. The Council will dispatch the results to the schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education. Meanwhile, the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who desire, may access their results online at the Council's website www.waecgh.org.
STATISTICS
A total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females entered for the examination. Among the registered candidates, 61 had visual impairment and 321 were identified with hearing impairment. In addition, 86 candidates had special assessment needs due to other conditions.
The total entry figure was 7.61% higher than the 2020 entry of 531,707. In all 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination, which was administered at 2,158 centres. Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 7,315 (1.28%) were absent.
EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES
Following the conduct of investigations into cases of examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the examination, the 32nd Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners' Appointment Committee for the BECEheld on 22nd February, 2022, approved:
1. Cancellation of the Subject Results of 138 candidates for the offence of either bringing in foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates;
2. Cancellation of the Entire Results of 46 candidates for the offence of either sending mobile phones into the examination hall or impersonation;
3. Withholding of the Subject Results of 148 candidates and the Entire Results of 109 candidates pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.
Meanwhile, the scripts of candidates from 24 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny.
The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.
CAUTION
The Council is cautioning all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee. Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated.
CONCLUSION
The Council wishes to express its sincerest gratitude to stakeholders especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, the Security Agencies, Supervisors, Invigilators, Examiners and all who in various ways supported it in the successful conduct of the examination and release of results.
Rev. Victor Brew. Head, Legal Department for: Head of National Office