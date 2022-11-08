Be moderate in expenditure - Presby Moderator to government

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), the Rt Rev. Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has cautioned the government to strive to spend within its means.
That, he said, was necessary, given the prevailing economic hardships, stressing that if the government was moderate in its expenditure, it could help alleviate the plight of the nation.
“Even if we have to reduce the number of our ministers, we should,” he proposed.
Rt Rev. Prof. Mante was speaking at the centenary thanksgiving service of the Asante Presbytery, held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi last Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Centenary thanksgiving service
The thanksgiving service climaxed the year-long activities to commemorate 100 years of the Asante Presbytery of the PCG.
It was on the theme: “100 Years of Evangelistic and Ecclesiastical Work in Asante: The Past, Present and Future”.
The Asante Presbytery was one of the first presbyteries created by the first Synod of the Presbyterian Church held at Kyebi in the Eastern Region on July 21, 1922 to facilitate the work of the church as the number of congregations was increasing.
The others are the Ga and Dangme, Akuapem and Anum, Agona and Kotoku, as well as Akyem and Okwawu, presbyteries.
The service attracted a sizeable representation by congregants from all the 31 districts under the Asante Presbytery, most of whom were clad in the special anniversary cloth.
Also present were the Asafohene, Nana Akyamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu; the Asante Presbytery Chairperson, Rev. Benson Osafo Kantankah; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and a former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.
The congregation sang and danced as part of their thanksgiving for God’s grace over the years.
The Boys Brigade also presented the colours with a beautiful display.
After the service, the Moderator was joined by the Chairperson and the Clerk of the Asante Presbytery and other ministers to cut the anniversary cake, made in the shape of a Bible.
Make adjustments
Rt Rev. Prof, Mante, who is also the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, explained that with the current economic crunch being felt globally, it was only apt that Ghana, being a developing country, “cuts down on its expenses in order to raise enough money to restore fiscal discipline”.
He extended the advice to members of the public, encouraging them to spend wisely, cut down on unnecessary activities and improvise more to help them save for more pressing needs.
Government’s commitment
Mr Kyerematen assured the people of the government’s resolve to turn things around to reduce the economic burden.
He appealed to the congregation to pray for the country, as “we are not in normal times”.
Centenary hospital
Nana Agyemang-Bonsu, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, pledged to release a plot of land freely to the Asante Presbytery for the construction of a hospital to commemorate the centenary celebration.
He said the traditional authority would continue to work closely with the church to help transform society.