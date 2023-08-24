Be ambassadors of gender equality - First Lady urges queenmothers

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Aug - 24 - 2023 , 06:13

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on queen mothers to be advocates for gender equality for the betterment of the lives of women and girls in the country.

She urged the queenmothers to use their influence and voices to help dismantle the barriers that hold women and girls back and advocate for the health, education and financial independence of women and girls, to drive social and economic progress for a more equal and equitable world.

The First Lady said this at an event on Tuesday to celebrate the Homowo season with Ga queenmothers and discuss issues relevant to the well-being of women and girls.

The First Lady briefed the queenmothers on the work of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) continental campaign, with the theme #WeAreEqual, which brings together African First Ladies, partners and allies to advance gender equity and close the gender gap across the continent.

OAFLAD is an advocacy organisation through which First Ladies of Africa seek to leverage their unique positions to advocate for policies that make health services accessible, as well as laws that boost women and youth empowerment.

“We need your support.

Join the #WeAreEqual campaign and add your voice to the movement.

Use your platform to raise awareness about the power of gender equity and call on our leaders to take action.

Together, we can create a future where gender equity is not only a goal but a lived reality for everyone,” the First Lady appealed to the queenmothers.

Positive contributions

The wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, who also graced the occasion, commended the queenmothers for their positive contributions to their communities and encouraged them to continue to inspire women and girls.

A representative of the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakariah, who is the Chief Director at the ministry, also took the opportunity to brief the queenmothers on her ministry’s strategies to bridge the gender gap towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and ReligousA ffairs, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng thanked the First Lady, Mrs Akufo-Addo, for her outstanding contributions towards the fight for gender equality, peace and stability in the country and expressed his ministry’s support for all queen mothers and encouraged them to promote unity and peace in their communities.

The Spokesperson for the queenmothers, Manye Amponsah Dokua III, thanked the First Lady for her continued support for Ghanaian women and children and pledged the support of her members to the campaign on gender equality.

The event was attended by queenmothers, ministers, female municipal and district chief executives, members of parliament and some chief executive officers in the Greater Accra Region.