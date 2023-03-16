BCI, Kempinski support breast cancer patients

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Mar - 16 - 2023 , 07:13

Breast Care International (BCI) and Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra, have signed a partnership agreement to raise funds to support breast cancer education and treatment.

Under the initiative, an appeal will be made to guests at the hotel to donate GH¢15 for every night's stay to make a difference in BCI’s drive against breast cancer.

The collaboration is part of “BE Health”, a corporate social responsibility programme for Kempinski Hotel, which seeks to empower people to protect themselves against communicable and non-communicable diseases through personal behaviour alteration and early disease detection.

At the signing ceremony in Accra, the Founder and President of BCI, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, observed that stigma remained a major challenge in the campaign against the disease.

“We are firmly rooted in our conviction that this initiative would help in getting more patients to step out for treatment," she said.

The organisation, she said, was keen to reduce the burden of financing the treatment cycle of indigent breast cancer patients, and commended Kempinski for charting and supporting a noble cause that would rescue several women from the ravages of breast cancer.

Rekindle spirit

Dr Wiafe Addai noted that the initiative would rekindle the primary objective of saving cancer patients, and declared: "We have to put the public on constant notice that breast cancer is still on the rise, and we can't afford to lose our loved ones and friends to a disease that could be cured if detected early".

She said the collaboration would enable BCI to focus on women who come with early stage conditions to be readily treated.

Dr Wiafe Addai said no patient should be left out, insisting that “we value every life and pesewa from the donor community towards breast cancer awareness creation programmes”.

She added: “We must all rally around the new model and avoid acts which can cause needless and preventable breast cancer deaths among our wives, daughters, sisters and mothers.”

The BCI President said the joy in reaching out to the indigent, deprived woman stuck in the remotest village stemmed from the organisation’s shared love and value for humanity.

"We are stewards of one another. We are all personally and intimately impacted by one another. Thus, we should all, logically, be mindful of one another in our daily interactions, especially the breast cancer patient who is perishing and dying,” she said.

Excitement

The Managing Director of Be Health, Anne-Marie Bettex-Baars, and the Hotel Manager, Rozlaine Hakki, expressed excitement about the collaboration.

They believed that by working together, they could make a significant impact and help save lives