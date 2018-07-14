Balance physical,spiritual living- youth advised

The General Secretary of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS), Reverend Apostle Albert
Tehn-Addy, has urged the youth to find a balance between their physical and spiritual lives.
"If you don't get God involved in your affairs, you will be beating about the bush, but if we want to stand in line with the divine plan of God, then we must live in alignment with his will," he said.
The occasion was also used to unveil the association’s logo, website and anniversary cloth.
He observed that a good number of young persons in the country had gone wayward because they had ignored God in their lives and the only hope for their lives was to return to the fold of God.
“If you fail to align yourself with the word of God, you become a candidate for the devil,” he stressed.
Footprints of the fathers
The Financial Secretary of the church, Mr William Nutsuakor, who spoke on behalf of the National Chairman of the association, recounted that the movement to form the association was started by allied groups in 2003.
Through their advocacy, he said, the celebration of the youth was added to the calendar of events of the church.
He explained that the actual youth celebration would take place from August 24 to 26, 2018.
The Chairman for the occasion, Torgbui Duklui Attipoe V of Anyako, said footprints were indications that there had been forebears, who had gone ahead of the present generation.
He said it was instructive the present generation of the church were holding themselves in readiness to take over from the ageing leadership of the church.