Ayush Ghana opens Ayurveda Medical Centre in Ghana

Ayush Ghana has opened a state of the art herbal medical centre, the Ayurveda Medical Centre at North Kaneshie in Accra.
The medical centre with a focus in Ayurveda health treatment will provide the public with Indian herbal and alternative medicines to treat diseases such as infertility, migraine headache, bodily pains and specialised therapies.
The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, who commissioned the centre, commended the Chief Executive Officer of Ayush Ghana, Dr Paulina Lakkanna and her team for the initiative to establish a herbal medical centre to provide authentic alternative healthcare to Ghanaians.
He indicated that Ayurveda traditional health system is in line with standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO) therefore its presence in Ghana will provide a sustainable health solution to Ghanaians especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also said that the initiative will further deepen the diplomatic ties between Ghana and India.
Dr Paulina Lakkanna- The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Principal Consultant
Dr Paulina Lakkanna (CEO), said that Ayurveda medical treatment has so many health benefits with virtually no side effects.
"The great thing about Ayurveda is that its treatment always yields side benefits with no side effects", she said.
Dr Lakkanna explained that Ayurveda is one of the oldest holistic healing systems that originated in India 5,000 years ago, adding that it was designed to bring the body back into balance in order to heal itself from ailment.
She said Ayurveda is an alternative medical care that promotes good health and protects the body against disease.
According to her, the treatment starts with an internal purification process, followed by a special diet, herbal medicines, massage, therapy, yoga and meditation.
Dr Lakkanna also indicated that she chose Ghana for her business because herbal medicines are widely accepted and patronized in the country.
Support
The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the president of the Indian Association, Mr Rajesh Thakkar; the general secretary of the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association (GHAFTRAM), Nana Kwadwo Obiri; the head of compliance and special enforcement for the registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Mr Martin Azaglo; the CEO of Graphic Courier powered by Techmaaxx, Mr KVS Nathan; and Rev. Chris Balagi of the Vineyard Church
Ayush Ghana located at North Kaneshi in Accra