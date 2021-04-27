Ayariga video on Saglemi is populist and diabolical - Asenso-Boakye

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye says a viral video recorded by the founder of the All People's Congress, Mr Hassan Ayariga which decries the state of the Saglemi housing project and urges homeless Ghanaians to occupy the facility is a "grandstanding gesture laden with diabolical intent".
According to the Minister, the video and accompanying commentary is populist and "superficial dab at the challenges confronting the project".
Mr Asenso-Boakye has therefore urged the public to disregard the call for persons to occupy the uncompleted facility because it has consequences for their own health and safety.
"A cursory inspection of the current state of development belies the fundamental challenge of the absence of the primary infrastructure the site suffers, for which reason a further investment is required.
"As the country faces the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, public finances are severely constrained, the Ministry acknowledges that completing the development is not an easy or straight forward task.
"These facts are not information exclusive to the Ministry and could easily be found in the public domain due to the extensive news coverage the issue has garnered over the past four years. For this reason, the Ministry finds this video to be a grandstanding gesture laden with diabolical intent, to say the least".
Ayariga video
In the video recorded by Mr Ayariga, he threatens to mobilise persons to occupy the housing units if the government does not "rescue" the facility in a month.
Watch Hassan Ayariga's video below;
"Ghanaians who are ready, I am giving the government one month to work on this, if not Ghanaians should move and start lining in these homes. Just come and occupy, come and occupy," Mr Ayariga says in the video which has gone viral on social media.