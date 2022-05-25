Audit Service wins Audit Report awards

Service has won the 2021 Best Performance Audit Report prize for its report on the provision of flood control drains which sheds light on flooding in the country.
The service was adjudged the best after a unanimous declaration by the review panel of the African Organisation of English-Speaking Supreme Audit Institution (AFROSAI-E), which reviewed the report.
The audit team behind the report has, therefore, been invited for a study visit to the Swedish National Audit Office, with the aim of exchanging knowledge and experience with Swedish colleagues.
Prize
Launched in 2018 with support from the Swedish National Audit Office, the aim is to encourage the African continent to share its experiences and best practices.
Ghana won the maiden edition of the prize, which also seeks to encourage the development of performance audit in English-speaking Africa and highlight the efforts made by individual performance auditors.
The Auditor-General of Sweden, Helena Lindberg, presented the prize at the 2022 AFROSAI-E Review and Governing Board meeting on Monday, May 9, this year.
She commended the Ghana Audit Service for emerging winners from audit services from The Gambia, Mauritius, and Tanzania, among others, who were nominated for the competition.
The performance audit, she said, was at the supreme audit institutions to ensure transparency, effective and appropriate use of public resources.
Winning report
The Chairperson of the review team, Jesper Antelius, said the report looked into the whole process of planning, implementing and maintenance of flood control drains in Ghana.
“The audit demonstrates ambitious and creative fieldwork and identifies shortfall in delivery of planned work. The identification of bottlenecks could contribute to improvements in the provision of flood control drains,” he added.
Hard work
Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, said the award exhibited the hard work of the staff, management, and the board of the Ghana Audit Service. He said, in 2008, Ghana Audit Service won the maiden prize.
“I am honoured to be the second Auditor-General to have won the prize for Ghana. The philosophy of Professor Edward Dua Agyeman has always been to add value to the staff through education and training to enhance their performance,” he added.
He said the Ghana Audit Service had audited several organisations of international repute.
Mr Asiedu said his outfit also provided resource persons to the AFROSAL-E and INTOSA1-IDI in training the staff of other Supreme Audit Institutions in Africa.