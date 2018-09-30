ATWAG calls for more tourism investment

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has appealed to government to invest in tourism to help increase earnings and grow the local economy.
The association is positive that increased investment in high-end and budget hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other hospitality facilities in the savannah zone will help attract more tourists since it is home to dozens of historical and breathtaking sites.
In a statement issued to mark World Tourism Day last Thursday, ATWAG said, “As important as tourism is to sustainable development, we particularly charge the government not to relent in efforts to make Ghana a preferred tourism destination”.
Highlighting the economic benefits of tourism, ATWAG said it had made tourism one of its driving agenda and was working with the relevant agencies to make it economically viable.
ATWAG also entreated Ghanaians to take interest in the various tourism sites to promote and boost domestic tourism.
An initiative of the UN’s World Tourism Organisation, World Tourism Day (WTD) is marked every year on September 27 to throw light on the relevance of and the economic benefits of tourism to a country.
This year, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts marked the day with stakeholder institutions in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions.
The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) comprises Ghanaian arts writers/journalists and media workers.
ATWAG seeks to promote arts, tourism and culture reporting in Ghana while developing the professional capacity and the welfare of its members.