Atonsu-Lake Road 99% complete

The First phase of the reconstruction of the Atonsu-Lake Road is 99 per cent complete, and the contractors, China Henan International Cooperation Group (CHICO), is ready to hand over the project to the government for use by pedestrians by the end of February.
The project include the dualisation of the road from the Brewery Junction, popularly known in Kumasi as ‘Bruway’, through the Kumasi High School Junction to Dompoase and the construction of a Lorry terminal at Dompoase, which has already been completed.
The terminal has for the past four months been inaugurated for use by commercial drivers who were relocated from their makeshift Lorry station close to the Kumasi South Hospital known as the ‘Agogo Hospital’ area paving the way for the expansion of the road.
Even before the project is completed and finally handed over, the usual traffic congestion on the road, especially the intersection leading to the hospital, has reduced drastically.
The entire one lane of the road has been completed and currently accessible to vehicles, and once the other section is also completed, the stretch, well known for its persistent traffic congestion, will be a thing of the past.
Susan drainage
The main workload of the project was the construction of a bridge on the Susan River across the stretch, the biggest drainage system in the metropolis, as well as the construction of a pedestrian bridge on the Susan, which have all been completed.
The drainage system of the Susan is also near completion. It was, however, delayed due to heavy downpour recorded during the rainy season which destroyed portions of the works done on the major waterway.
Finishing touches
The contractor is currently putting bitumen on the surface of the road to be followed by some finishing touches, including the dressing of the pedestrian walk way along the route, and the completion of works on the street lighting system.
These came to light when the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, together with the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah; and some engineers of the Ghana High Authority were on a day’s working visit to some road project sites in the Ashanti Region.
Those present included the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the Municipal Chief Executive for Asokwa, Akwannuasah Gyimah, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the project.
2nd/ 3rd phases
The second and third phases of the Lake Road which starts from Dompoase to Abidjan Nkwanta-to Lake Bosometwe is also progressing steadily.
The contractor, Kofi Job Construction Limited, is on site and currently constructing drains and bridges on the Road.
The entire expansion works from Dompoase to Aputuogya has also been completed.
According to the Ashanti Regional Minister the government was keen about dualising the road to the doorstep of Lake Bosomtwe considering its huge tourism potentials.