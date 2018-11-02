Atinka launches Kronkron Reality show

A reality television (TV) show that seeks to groom talents in the Biblical/gospel music fraternity and help them grow as musicians and performers through training has been launched in Accra.
Dubbed, Kronkron, the big band reality show is a 13-week intensive praise and worship competition launched by the Atinka Media Village to reveal the truths about God in worship.
The competition, which was launched last Wednesday, will commence with the auditioning of the 51 bands that have been shortlisted for the show after live performances from 4 p.m. on Sunday, November, 4, 2018.
Showing at the same time in subsequent weeks, the programme will continue with the eviction of contestants until eight finalists are selected, with judges contributing 40 per cent and the public 60 per cent with votes.
Rewards
Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of the Atinka Media Village, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, said the band that would emerge the winner of the show would be rewarded with a new set of musical instruments, in addition to GH¢10,000, while the first runner-up would take a cash prize of GH¢10,000, with the second runner-up receiving GH¢5,000, while the remaining finalists would receive GH¢2,000 each.
According to Mr Dwumfour, Atinka TV, which has been in existence for barely three years, had been successful with its programmes, especially its reality TV show, Di Asa, a dancing competition that won the TV Show of the Year award at the 2017 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards and the Best TV Show award at the just-ended 23rd Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards.
Based on that achievement, he was sure that the biggest gospel reality show in the country, an initiative of the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, Elder Samuel Amo Tobbin, would be a success to change the lives of people and also win souls for Christ.
“There is, therefore, no doubt that this new reality show will excel by becoming the most viewed television show in the country.
We can do it because we have the track record, which is Di Asa. we are telling Ghanaians that we will not fail them. We hope to deliver on our promises and we want to ensure that the objective of this show is achieved,” he said.
Mr Dwumfour stated that the Atinka Media Village would continue to introduce programmes and shows with compelling content for its audience and called on sponsors and potential sponsors to come on board to support the show for a worthy cause.
GJA Prez pleased
The President of the GJA, Mr Roland Affail Monney, who was present at the launch, said he was pleased that the media house, as part of its core duties to inform, educate and entertain, had decided to initiate an innovative way to keep its teeming viewers and listeners entertained through worship.
The initiative, he believed, would transform entertainment and thanked the media house for its ideas and ability to deliver.
“I am still convinced that the media are the most effective alternative to transform audience perception about the media’s role to entertain.
As the Kronkron programme goes live, I know and believe it will transform many lives positively and help the Atinka Media Village to effectively perform its role of entertaining its viewers and listeners,” he said.
Mr Monney encouraged the competing bands not to feel nervous and never allow fear become stronger than hope but rather ensure that they left the competition as friends.
“The juicy prizes are enough to motivate the bands to excel.
I hope and believe that Kronkron will elevate the TV station to new levels,” he added.
Expectations
For his part, a Faculty Member of the show, Rev. Pius Agyemang, also explained that Kronkron would nurture and raise spirit-filled and word-based musical groups who would offer true quality worship unto God and bring to light the various moods, actions and spirit of worship to viewers.
Touching on the expectations of the bands, he said they would be marked based on their style of music, its arrangement, voice quality, diction, appearance, artistic performance and the spirituality of the music, urging the bands to deliver as such.