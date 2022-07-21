Association of Ahmadi Engineers marks 10th anniversary

The International Association of Ahmadi Architects and Engineers (IAAAE) has organised a symposium in Accra to mark the 10th-anniversary celebration of the association.
The event was aimed at sensitising the Ahmadi architects, engineers and students to the need to provide humanitarian services and development to the poorest persons in society.
It is on the theme: “Providing lives through sustainable technology, architecture and engineering”.
Addressing the symposium, the Head and Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslims in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, said religion should not only be used to attend to the divine and spiritual needs of humankind but also to solve the moral and physical needs of the people.
He said in recent years, the IAAAE had undertaken and completed projects in the areas of water and sanitation, health, education and also provided many essential facilities and services to many local communities.
He reminded the Ahmadi youth about the mandate of the association to provide clean potable drinking water, and renewable energy solutions to remote parts of the country, designing and constructing schools, hospitals and community centres as well as mosques for all.
He observed that science and technology were now evolving and added that the construction industry had seen a rapid transformation and urged the contractors and engineers to focus on implementing innovative technologies and techniques to improve productivity and efficiency in the system
He advised the Ahmadi youth who were studying architecture and engineering to abreast themselves of the emerging technology in order to build a successful carrier.
Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih admonished the IAAAE to continue to provide basic facilities that would have a direct impact on the lives of the local communities to ensure a better standard of living.
The President of the IAAAE Ghana Chapter, Alhaji Abdul Wahab Issah, urged African countries not to solely rely on foreign expertise to build infrastructures such as roads, water systems and other needs of various communities but rather make use of the available local resources and expertise.
He said Ghana had the needed technology and expertise to build roads and bridges but lacked the needed finances that would enable them to undertake such projects.
He said the IAAA was an organisation established to bring all Ahmadi engineers and architects together under a common umbrella to fast-track development and contribute their expertise towards the development of communities and the nation at large.