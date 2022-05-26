Assistant Headmaster of Bole SHS arrested for alleged rape

The Assistant Headmaster of the Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region has been arrested for allegedly raping a final year student of the school.
The suspect, Issahaku Jeduah, is said to have forcefully had sex with the 21-year-old victim when he invited her to his office under the pretense of giving her past questions.
According to the Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Agyekum Owusu, the suspect was arrested Wednesday, May 25, after a medical examination on the victim.
According to him, the victim reported the incident to her brother who subsequently made a report at the Bole District Police Command.
"Her brother came to our station in the morning and reported that one of his junior sisters at Bole Senior High and information reaching him is that the said sister has been raped by one of the tutors.
"So, the crime officer and other officials from the Ghana Education Service went to the school, took the girl to hospital for diagnosis to ascertain the fact of the case. So, yesterday, the tutor was arrested and detained," he said.
He said Issahaku would be put before court Thursday.