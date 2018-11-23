Assin communities sensitised to child protection

The Central Regional Centre for National Culture (CNC) has used drama to sensitise communities in the Assin Municipality to the need to protect children from all forms of violence and abuse.
The beneficiary communities include Assin Dompim, Odumase, Tebil, Larteh Amanbete Akropong, Nyankomase, Adiembra and Darmang.
In each of the communities, traditional authorities, parents, teachers and children trooped to the durbar grounds to enjoy the drama on the effects of violence and abuse of children.
Mbofra Daakye
The drama, Mbofra Daakye an initiative of the CNC, with support from the United Nation’s International Cultural and Education Fund (UNICEF), was geared towards achieving strengthened child protection systems and ensuring that children grew up in free communities devoid of violence, abuse and exploitation against them.
Bigger campaign
The campaign formed part of the bigger campaign — “Ghanaian Against Child Abuse” — by UNICEF and partners aimed at developing preventive and response mechanisms to child protection issues.
Commenting on the drama initiative after one such durbar at Assin Larteh Amanbete, the Central Regional Director of the CNC, Madam Christiana Carl Oparebea, said it was sad that many children continued to suffer in homes and communities because of violent, abusive and exploitative environments.
That, she noted, went a long way to adversely affect the holistic development of the child.
She, therefore, urged parents and the elderly to ensure that all forms of abuse against children were ended and children were encouraged and inspired to explore their God-given talents to the fullest.
She noted that many children still suffered abuse and violence in homes despite the existence of laws and called for combined efforts from all stakeholders in the communities.
In her address, Chief Inspector Comfort Adamptey of the Assin Municipal Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service appealed to religious and civil society organisations to join the advocacy and efforts at reducing the menace of abuse, child labour and exploitation.
The Odikro of Assin Larteh Amanbete, Nana Ananse Bosomtwe, charged parents to be responsible and provide for the children to grow.
He also encouraged children to take their studies seriously as it was one of the surest ways towards a brighter future.
