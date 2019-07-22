Assembly presents equipment to persons with disabilities

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has presented business start-up equipment valued at GH¢135,000 to 55 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality to venture into businesses of their choice.
The beneficiaries comprised 33 physically challenged, 13 hearing impaired and nine visually impaired persons.
The items included two deep freezers, eight metal containers, two hair dressing equipment, two shoemaking machines, one multi-purpose commercial photocopier, one piano, 20 bags of charcoal, quantities of ice chests, roofing sheets, provisions, bottled and sachet water.
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Isaac Kodjo Buabeng, who made the presentation at a ceremony at Nsawam last Thursday, advised the beneficiaries to take proper care of the items and businesses and use the profits accrued from them to improve their livelihoods.
Don’t sell items
Mr Buabeng cautioned them against selling or misapplying the items as that would defeat the objective of the gesture.
The Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Madam Christiana Tamakloe, who headed the team that selected the beneficiary PWDs, advised them to use the items for the intended purpose towards the improvements of their livelihoods.
She said she would lead a team to monitor the progress of their business from time to time.
Gratitude
The Chairman for the three groups of PWDs, Mr Michael Bedi, thanked the government, the assembly and the MCE for the gesture and promised to ensure that the equipment and tools were used for the intended purpose.