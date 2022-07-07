Assemblies of God Children’s Ministry marks 20th anniversary

More than 40 children ministers and Sunday School teachers of the Assemblies of God (AG) Church across West Africa have met in Accra to deliberate on ways to provide better care of children in the churches.
The meeting provided an opportunity for the ministers to network and share their experiences in their countries and to also learn from others to make a greater impact in the lives of children.
The event, which formed part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Assemblies of God Children's Ministry, saw ministers from Ghana, Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin and Niger participating.
Future
The General Superintendent of the church, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, speaking on: "Raising Future Leaders", said children were the future of the church and that it was important that proper care and training be given to them to secure the future of the church.
He mentioned that future church leaders and pastors needed to be trained right from the children’s service so that they could grow properly into their roles.
He said most churches were more concerned about putting up buildings and buying all the right equipment to make church exciting, but neglected the children and their needs.
“We must welcome, accept and recognise children in the church because there are a lot of things that are pulling them away. If you do not welcome them, the world would welcome them,” he said.
Investment
Rev. Prof Frimpong-Manso further urged all church leaders to invest in their children’s ministry, give children the best places in the church and make provisions for them in the church budget.
He explained that parents these days spent most of their time working to feed the home, and did not have time for their children, and said it was, therefore, up to the church to ensure that these children grew up to be responsible people in the society.
He further tasked all Sunday School ministers to teach children the right Word of God and not place priority on teaching songs to entertain them.
He said the songs, dance and entertainment were important, but they were just a means to an end, which was imparting the Word of God into
them so they could teach other generations.
Anniversary
The Country Director for the AG Children’s Ministry, Rev. Dr Mark Akwasi Okyere-Kessie, explained that the Assemblies of God West Africa had an alliance of children ministers and Sunday School teachers to help one another become better in training children the right way.
The alliance also fostered a healthier and stronger relationship among the churches within the sub-region through holding camp meetings and quiz programmes among them, he said.