How Asanteman celebrated Otumfuo's 71st birthday

Many people, made up of family members and well-wishers, joined the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a restricted gathering to celebrate his 71st birthday at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday.
Others in white-dominant clothes, were restricted to the outer gate in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Attired in a multi-coloured kente cloth and a complementing face mask, Otumfuo Osei Tutu sat in state at his residence within the palace to receive his guests.
He did not speak, but looked on as he was entertained by the display of Asante culture through the drum beats of the fontomfrom, and the adowa dance steps of both the young and old, male and female.
He received visiting dignitaries in batches as formalities were structured to ensure full compliance with social distancing protocols while still observing the courtesies of Ashanti tradition and culture.
Profile
Born Barima Kwaku Duah, Otumfuo Osei Tutu was enstooled the Asantehene on April 26, 1999, following the death of his predecessor, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II.
His accomplishments cover the areas of peace-building, education, humanitarian service, among many others.
He played a significant role in the restoration of peace in Dagbon, leading to the enskinment of an overlord in the area.
Following the death of Ya-Na Yakubu Andani in 2002, the then President, John Agyekum Kufuor, established the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, headed by the Asantehene to oversee the restoration of peace in the area.
After years of mediation and drawing of a road map to restore peace in the area, the two feuding royal families of Andani and Abudu were finally brought together in 2019 in the process to install the new Ya-Na.
Development projects
Otumfuo established the Otumfuo Educational Fund to assist brilliant, needy students in the same year he ascended the throne.
The fund brought hope to students who would have given up their educational careers because of the lack of financial resources.
Indeed, the former Sports Minister, Mr Isaac Asiamah, once testified at the Kumasi Royal Golf Course that but for the fund, he would not have completed his university education.
In 2019, Otumfuo established a 10-year development fund for Kumasi to industrialise the city to create wealth for all.
He has also played crucial roles under successive governments to solicit for external funding to grow Ghana's economy.