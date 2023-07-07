Asantehene urges collaboration between BoG, commercial banks

Daily Graphic Jul - 07 - 2023 , 07:44

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for closer collaboration between commercial banks and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to change the face of the banking industry.

That, he said, was crucial in the country’s determination to accelerate the pace of finding lasting solution to the current economic challenges.

The Asantehene gave the advice when the new Managing Director of Prudential Bank Ghana Limited, Bernard Appiah Gyebi, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

He urged the new Managing Director to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors who worked so hard to nurture the bank.

He also advised him to bring further innovation into the bank’s operations, particularly, considering the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, which had affected the financial sector.

The Asantehene commended the bank for its continuous support of businesses and the economy in general.

Purpose

The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce himself to the King as the new MD of the Bank.

He underscored the need for the MD to embark on a deposit mobilisation drive to enable the bank to support businesses, especially Small and Medium-Size Enterprises.

Mr Gyebi, who was delighted to meet the Asanehene, expressed his profound gratitude to Asanteman for supporting the business of the bank in the Ashanti Region.

King

He thanked the King for the valuable advice he had been giving to the management of the bank since its inception and informed Otumfuo that the success of the bank could not have been possible without the prayers, support and patronage of Asanteman.

Mr Gyebi also relayed the bank’s appreciation to the Asantehene for being a valued customer of the bank.

He assured the Asantehene that the bank’s performance would soar during his tenure as the MD and he would always count on him for his rich advice.

The MD was accompanied by a Board Member, Daniel Kissiedu; the Executive Head, and Operations, Thomas Broni; the Executive Head, Business Development, Ebow Quayson; the Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Akosua Boahen; the Acting Regional Manager, Thomas Dwomoh-Ameyaw, and the Marketing Manager, Naomi Adjei-Twum.